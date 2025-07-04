Srinagar, Jul 4 (PTI) Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Friday said the government is striving to make women socially and economically empowered by ensuring they earn more than Rs 10 lakh annually.

Chouhan was talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, "Lakhpati Didi Sammelan", that celebrated the achievements of women-led self-help groups at Khonmoh in the outskirts of the city here.

"Our sisters and daughters should not be affected by poverty, their lives should improve and they should have economic and social empowerment. For that, NRLM programme is going on under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"J-K government is also running that campaign. The aim is to make women lakhpatis who have more than Rs 1 lakh annual income. Many women are earning more than Rs 1 lakh. Now, we have to strive to make our sisters millionaires who earn more than Rs 10 lakh per year," Chouhan said.

The National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) is a poverty alleviation programme implemented by the Rural Development Ministry.

Hundreds of women beneficiaries under the 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative from various districts participated in the event, sharing their inspiring journeys of economic self-reliance and transformation.

A 'Lakhpati Didi' is a self-help group (SHG) member with an annual household income exceeding Rs 1 lakh.

The Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Rural Development while addressing the gathering praised the women as "real change makers", reaffirming the Centre's commitment to supporting rural women.

"The government will always stand by you in your journey toward greater empowerment," he said.

Highlighting the success of flagship initiatives such as the Ladli Lakshmi and Ladki Behna schemes, the minister said these transformative schemes are positively impacting the lives of women across every region of the country.

Chouhan also distributed certificates of appreciation to six standout achievers -- Manisha Devi, Taja Begum, Soni Devi, Parveena, Samiya Jan, and Shubeena Jan -- recognising their success in creating livelihoods for themselves and employment for others.

