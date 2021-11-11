Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): Pacer Avesh Khan, who was selected in Team India for the upcoming T-20 series against New Zealand, said on Wednesday that he has worked hard for many years to turn this dream into a reality and added his focus will be to perform good and continue playing for the Indian team.

After Avesh Khan reached his home in Indore on Wednesday morning, fans gathered at his residence and congratulated him for his induction in the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming three-match T-20 series against New Zealand.

Speaking to ANI, Avesh Khan said, "New Zealand team is good. We will make a strategy for our team in Jaipur. I have come to my place just now to spend some time with the family."

"Venkatesh Iyer from Indore has also got a place in Team India. He is my very good friend, he was very good at IPL. I am happy as I have worked hard for many years to turn this dream into a reality. My focus will be to perform good and continue playing for the Indian team," he added.

Friends and family celebrated pacer Avesh Khan's induction in the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming three-match T-20 series against New Zealand at his home in Indore on Tuesday.

After the selection of Avesh, the people started visiting his home and celebrated by distributing sweets and bursting firecrackers.

New Zealand will play a T20I series and then follow it up with two Test matches. The T20Is will be played on November 17 in Jaipur, November 19 in Ranchi and November 21 in Kolkata. The two Tests will be played in Kanpur (November 25-29) and Mumbai (December 3-7). (ANI)

