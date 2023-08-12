Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 12 (ANI): 'Hazrat Rafiuddi Shah Quadri', a dargah at Shaikpet here is a place where people of all religions visit. It is a place of communal harmony and coexistence, according to the shrine's trustee Ghouse Khaladi Quadri.

“The dargah is named after Hazrat Rafiuddin Ahmed Quadri, a Sufi saint and a respected scholar. Since the early 20th century, it has been a popular place for meditation and worship in Shaikpet. The dargah recently held its 433 years Urus,” Quadri, Dargah's Muttawali (keeper or trustee), told ANI.

“This shrine is visited by large numbers of people for Ziyarat (pilgrimage), and to receive blessings. People of all religions including Hindu, Christian, Sikh and others visit the dargah to get their wishes fulfilled."

Urus in Islam means the death anniversary of a Sufi saint.

Shaheen Begum, a devotee said, "This dargah is situated in a Hindu area in Shaikpet. I have been coming to this dargah for the last 18 years. Many people of all religions especially Hindus from the nearby area visit this dargah and take part in the Urus here every year." (ANI)

