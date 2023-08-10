Prayagraj (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has admitted mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's appeal against life term awarded to him by the Varanasi sessions court in the 1991 Awadhesh Rai murder case.

A division bench comprising Justice K J Thaker and Justice U C Sharma summoned the lower court record and fixed September 13 as the next date of hearing.

Also Read | Tripura Assembly By-Elections 2023: Central Forces To Be Deployed in Bypolls for Two Seats on September 5.

In the court proceedings on last Thursday, Mukhtar Ansari's counsel Upendra Upadhya had pleaded on his behalf but the state counsel opposed his appeal.

Ansari was on June 5 awarded life imprisonment by the court of special judge (MP-MLA) for the murder of Awadhesh Rai in Varanasi in 1991. The court also slapped a penalty of Rs 1.20 lakh on him.

Also Read | BRS Gives Privilege Notice Against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for 'Deliberately Misleading' Lok Sabha on Kaleshwaram Project.

This was Ansari's fifth conviction since September 21, 2022, and the biggest so far in terms of quantum of the sentence.

Mukhtar had appeared before the court from the Banda jail through video-conferencing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)