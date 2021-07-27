New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi government to apprise it about its COVID-19 vaccination drive for inmates at jails in the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, while hearing various pleas to arrange and facilitate COVID-19 vaccination of all prisoners in the jail, asked the Delhi government to file an affidavit indicating a vaccination drive on the existing inmates and newcomers.

The court slated the matter for further hearing on September 16.

One of the Public Interest Litigations (PIL) was moved by advocates Abhilasha Shrawat, Rahul Sharma and Deepak Ghai.

In the petition, the advocates urged the court to issue direction to the Centre and Delhi governments to arrange and facilitate COVID-19 vaccination of all prisoners who were out on bail and to grant the extension of interim bail to the prisoners after taking into consideration entire facts and circumstances.

The advocates said that the present PIL had been filed to direct the High-Powered Committee (HPC), which last assembled on January 14, 2021, to take appropriate measures for the vaccination of Under Trial Prisoners (UTP's) and convicts who were granted interim bail in terms of the criteria passed by the Division Bench of High Court. (ANI)

