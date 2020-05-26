India News | HC Asks Petitioner to Deposit Rs 1 Crore to Prove Good Intent

Mumbai, May 26 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the founder of a `think tank' to deposit Rs one crore to establish honest intentions before it hears a PIL seeking take-over of two trust-run hospitals here amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice K K Tated was hearing a petition filed by `Abhinav Bharat Congress', an unregistered "think tank", and its founder Pankaj Phadnis.

The public interest litigation demanded that the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation take over Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children and Nowrojee Wadia Maternity Hospital in central Mumbai for accommodating coronavirus and other patients.

The two hospitals as well as the BMC opposed the plea, claiming that Phadnis was a former employee of the Wadia family and he was trying to further his personal agenda.

"Prima facie, we believe this PIL may not have been filed in public interest but for ulterior and oblique motives and that the bona fide of Phadnis is suspect," the court said.

The judges asked Phadnis to deposit a sum of Rs one crore as security within one week if he wished the court to hear the case.

If he failed to deposit the amount, the PIL would stand dismissed, the HC added.

