New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked its registry to inform former Team India cricket captain MS Dhoni about filing of a defamation suit against him by his two former business partners.

Plaintiffs and former business partners Mihir Diwakar and his wife Soumya Das have approached the high court seeking a permanent injunction and damages against Dhoni, several social media platforms and media houses and thereby restraining them from making, publishing, circulating per se defamatory, ex facie false and malicious statements against them.

Also Read | Filmfare Awards 2024: Maha Vikas Aghadi Criticises BJP As 69th Award Show Set To Unveil in Gujarat.

Justice Prathiba M Singh, before whom the plaint came up for hearing, was informed that Dhoni has not been served with the plea by the plaintiffs.

“It is deemed appropriate to direct intimation to defendant no. 1 (Dhoni) of filing of the present suit. Let the registry issue an email to defendant no. 1 at the email address. The intimation be also given at the law firm representing him,” the judge said.

Also Read | Amit Shah’s North East Visit: Union Home Minister’s Three-Day Assam, Meghalaya Visit Begins Today.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on January 29 and asked the plaintiffs to file court fees within a week.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)