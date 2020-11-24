Kolkata, Nov 24 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed Enamul Haque, accused in a case of cattle smuggling, to appear before a special CBI court at Asansol within seven days of testing negative for COVID-19.

Haque's lawyers claimed before the court that Haque had tested positive for COVID-19 at a private hospital here.

Also Read | Schools in Meghalaya Will Reopen from December 1 for Students of Class 6 Onwards, Says State Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui.

The CBI, which is investigating the case in which a senior BSF officer has been arrested, got Haque tested for COVID at the state-run Beliaghata ID Hospital here again on Tuesday and the report is awaited, its lawyers told the high court.

Haque had moved the high court seeking quashing of FIR against him, claiming that it was malafide and motivated, and also prayed for a direction that he should not be directed to appear before the special CBI court at Asansol in West Burdwan district till he tests negative for COVID-19.

Also Read | Delhi Riots Case: Court Takes Cognisance of Fresh Supplementary Charge Sheet Against Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam.

Justice Shampa Sarkar directed that if the petitioner tests COVID negative on the basis of the test conducted on Tuesday, he will appear before the Special Judge, CBI Court, Asansol within seven days from the date of receipt of the report.

Justice Sarkar directed that if the petitioner tests Covid positive on the basis of the test done at the ID Hospital, then a further test shall be conducted in the same manner as was done on Tuesday after ten days before the same state-run hospital.

Justice Sarkar directed that as and when the petitioner tests Covid negative, he shall appear before the special CBI court within seven days from the date of receipt of such report.

The CBI authorities shall be entitled to monitor and be present during such tests, the high court directed, adding that the investigating agency will contact the petitioner over video conference and the petitioner will respond to the same on a regular basis.

The court further gave liberty to the CBI authorities to make daily visits to the residence of Haque to ensure that he does not leave the premises in the interim period.

Haque, who was arrested by the CBI in Delhi, was granted transit bail by a court and was directed to appear before the special CBI court at Asansol on November 9.

It was submitted before the high court that he was in isolation and as such could not appear before the special CBI court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)