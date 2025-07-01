Prayagraj, Jul 1 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court disposed of a PIL seeking the removal of waste left after the Mahakumbh at the ghats here and directed the petitioner to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on the matter.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Jayant Banerji and Justice Madan Pal Singh said the NGT has the jurisdiction under Section 14 of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) Act to deal with the matter "speedily and efficaciously"

"...we deem it fit to dispose of this petition, leaving it open to the petitioners to approach the Tribunal for redressal of the grievances," the bench said.

The PIL filed by Anshika Pandey and seven other law interns contended that "improper" waste disposal near different ghats in Prayagraj after the Kumbh Mela will affect the public at large, with the monsoon approaching.

The PIL alleged that there was no proper waste disposal at the Triveni Ghat at Jhunsi, and at the Sangam Ghat, plastic waste bags were left unattended, garbage was unsegregated and standing and untreated water had accumulated, causing foul odour and insect breeding.

At the Balua Ghat, no designated waste disposal areas were available, which resulted in scattered, unattended garbage and plastic waste, it said.

The counsel for Kumbh Mela Authority, Kartikeya Saran, raised a preliminary objection regarding maintainability of the petition on the ground that under the provisions of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010, the petitioners have an efficacious alternative remedy by approaching the Tribunal.

The court disposed of the PIL on June 27, saying, "In the opinion of the court, the preliminary objection raised by the counsel for the respondents as to the maintainability of the present petition in view of the statutory alternative remedy provided under the NGT Act, appears to be correct."

