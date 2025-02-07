Aizawl, Feb 7 (PTI) The Aizawl bench of Gauhati High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by All Mizoram Village Council Association (AMVCA) challenging the state government's decision to curtail the existing term of Village Councils (VCs).

In two separate notifications issued in November last year, the Mizoram government had shortened the term of VCs by six months, which means it will end on February 19.

AMVCA president K Lalngaizuala and a leader of the association challenged the government's decision through a writ petition citing the government did not mention any specific reason for the curtailment and it infringed their rights.

The single bench of Justice Nelson Sailo on Friday rejected the petition citing it lacks merit and upheld the government's decision to curtail VC term by six months.

The court stated that the petitioners have no legitimate grievance as presented by them and thus there is no need for discussion on the remaining authorities cited by the involved parties.

"As for the writ petition, the same is found to be without merit and is accordingly dismissed. No cost," the order said.

Elections to 544 village councils in nine districts barring three autonomous district councils in Siaha and Lawngtlai districts and 111 local councils (LCs) within Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC) are scheduled to be held on February 12.

Officials said that 6,829 candidates are in the fray for 544 VCs and 2,076 candidates for 111 LCs polls.

Counting will be held from 7 pm or as soon as polling is over on February 12, they said.

