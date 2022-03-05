New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea seeking a CBI inquiry into the 2008 agreement between Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Anil Ambani-owned Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL) to develop and operate the Orange Line of the rapid transport network.

A bench of Justices Manmohan and Sudhir Kumar Jain said it was of the opinion that even if it accepts the argument that the agreement is not signed by the competent authority, then also it would not constitute an offence to be investigated by the CBI.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: No Indian Left in War Torn Kharkiv, Says MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

The court said it was of the opinion that a CBI investigation should be ordered in the rarest of rare cases.

The court was hearing a plea by advocate and petitioner Manohar Lar Sharma in which he sought direction to the CBI to register an FIR for the alleged offences of criminal breach of trust by public servant, cheating and criminal conspiracy under the IPC and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested for Raping 10-Year-Old Daughter in Surat.

The plea sought to investigate and prosecute the accused persons for siphoning off public money under the garb of illegal and void ab initio agreement of August 25, 2008.

The Centre was represented through standing counsel Ajay Digpaul and lawyer Kamal R Digpaul.

The agreement was signed between DMRC and DAMEPL, to develop and operate the Orange Line of the Delhi Metro.

The plea alleged that it is because of corruption in the agreement that DMRC is now facing an execution petition under which it has to pay Rs 7,100 crore to DAMEPL.

He sought a direction to quash the execution proceedings pending before a single judge of the Delhi High Court.

The court, however, said, "Keeping in view the fact that an arbitral award arising in pursuance to the contract in question has been scrutinised by a single judge as well as division bench of the high court and the Supreme Court, this court is of the opinion that the present matter does not call for any direction in the writ jurisdiction by this court to direct the CBI investigation."

The court said it was of the view that the prayer for quashing of the execution proceeding is contrary to law and completely untenable.

The court noted that the petitioner had filed his complaint with the CBI on February 19 and within two days of filing of the complaint, this petition has been filed.

"In the opinion of this court, examination of the present complaint by the CBI cannot be expected to be completed in two days. Consequently, this court is of the view that the present writ petition is premature, as CBI has not had reasonable time to examine the complaint.

"This court is confident that CBI shall examine the complaint filed by the petitioner in accordance with law," it said.

The bench, however, made clear that it is open for the CBI to take a decision which it deems fit and appropriate in the present case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)