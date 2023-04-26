Chennai, Apr 26 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Wednesday granted an interim stay on a fresh Tamil Nadu government rule that allows serving liquor in sports stadiums and conference venues.

The Public Interest Litigation petitioner, advocate K Balu, who moved the court on the matter said on his Twitter handle that the Madras High Court had granted an interim stay on the government decision.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: From Basavaraj Bommai to Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy, List of Key Candidates of BJP, Congress, JDS and Their Constituencies.

The stay is on a government rule allowing serving of liquor at venues linked to international and national-level sporting events and summits/conferences.

Balu, who is the president of the Advocates Forum for Social Justice, had moved the court against the new norms under the TN Liquor Licence and Permit Rules 1981 that allow issuance of special licences to serve liquor at such specified places.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: Union Cabinet Pays Tribute to Police Personnel Killed in IED Blast in Dantewada.

The government had days ago announced revocation of its decision on special licensing norm that among other things allowed serving liquor in places like marriage halls. The decision followed staunch opposition from various quarters and parties.

Later, the government made it clear that the special licences would be confined only to international and national events for a specified duration. The fresh norms does not include places like marriage or banquet halls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)