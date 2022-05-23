New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Delhi government on a Public Interest Litigation against unregulated, unlicensed and illegal pet shops operating in the State National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta on Monday sought the response of Delhi Government and the state Authority concerned and fixed the matter for July 14, for detailed hearing in the matter.

Also Read | Telangana State Police Driver Recruitment 2022: Apply for 225 Vacancies on tsplrb.in; Check Details Here.

The plea stated that the non-implementation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules, 2018 is a complete dereliction of duty by the Respondents and by doing so the Respondents' actions are affecting animal welfare negatively and preventing the compliance of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

It further stated that the Pet Shop Rules statutorily obligate the formation and functioning of State Animal Welfare Boards, which plays regulatory role of overseeing animal trade and breeding including the registration of pet shops.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Japan Visit Latest Updates: India's Democracy Became Strong, Resilient in Last 8 Years, Says PM Modi; Urges Everyone To Join 'Bharat Chalo, Bharat Se Judo' Campaign.

The petitioners Dr Asher Jesudoss, Sunayana Sibal, Akshita Kukreja are working to protect the rights and welfare of animals stated that despite the notification of the Pet Shop Rules as far back as in 2018, the respondents have blatantly ignored their responsibilities and have failed to register even a single Pet Shop in Delhi till date.

The plea further stated that the complete inaction and abdication of statutory duties by the Respondents is leading to unnecessary pain and suffering and cruelty to animals (domesticated animals as well as Wildlife from India and abroad) due to unregulated Pet Shops across the State.

The Petition was filed through Advocates Supriya Juneja and Aditya Singla states that despite several Representations by the Petitioners, the Respondents have not taken any action till date to remedy the non-regulation of unlicensed/ illegal pet shops operating in the state by a functional State Animal Welfare Board in Delhi i.e. 'Delhi Animal Welfare Board'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)