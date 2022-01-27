Nainital, Jan 27 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday put a stay on the dismissal of Uttarkashi District Panchayat president Deepak Bijalwan and reinstated him to the post.

Bijalwan's dismissal had followed allegations of financial irregularities against him.

Also Read | Gujarat: FIR Against Man in Anand For Giving Wife Triple Talaq Through Instagram.

The single bench of Acting Chief Justice Sajjan Kumar Mishra stayed the order of dismissal and reinstated Bijalwan as president of Uttarkashi District Panchayat.

The court directed the SIT to continue the ongoing investigation into the matter but restrained it from making any arrests in the case.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: Centre Extends COVID-19 Guidelines Till February 28, Asks State Govts Not To Lower Guard Against the Pandemic.

The hearing was conducted through video conferencing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)