New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on the plea of one of its former professor who has alleged that the varsity has "illegally and arbitrarily" withheld his gratuity and earned leave encashment since his superannuation in October 2018.

Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to JNU and sought its stand on the plea of the professor who is presently serving as Professor (visiting) in the Chemistry department of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on August 6.

During the hearing, central government standing counsel Monika Arora told the high court that the professor had in 2018, just before retirement, gone to Uzbekistan without prior sanction. After he returned, he retired.

However, the Executive Council of JNU, November 2018, passed a resolution to initiate disciplinary proceedings against him to impose a heavy penalty, Arora submitted.

She also submitted that JNU has written to the varsity''s Chancellor -- the President of India -- seeking approval to began the disciplinary proceedings, but till date it has not been granted.

Thus, the varsity withheld his gratuity and earned leave encashment, she told the high court.

The petitioner, Ramakrishna Ramaswamy, has contended in his petition that despite several requests, reminders and visits to JNU, the varsity till now has not released his gratuity and earned leave encashment.

JNU also has not issued him a no dues certificate till date, his petition has claimed.

Advocate Amit George, appearing for Ramaswamy, said that he opposed the contentions of JNU in court and argued that his client''s leave was approved after he returned from Uzbekistan.

In his plea, the professor has sought directions to the varsity to forthwith release his gratuity and earned leave encashment with 18 per cent interest.

He has also sought a direction to JNU to issue him a no dues certificate.

