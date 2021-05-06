New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) HCL Group on Thursday said it is extending support for COVID-19 care facilities in Delhi-NCR, including facilitating setting up of hospital beds, as part of its efforts to support relief efforts.

HCL's support includes assistance in the form of more than 500 hospital beds at various facilities such as the Commonwealth Games Village (CWG), Holy Family Hospital, Sama Hospital and Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi; and Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida Authority, a statement said.

At the Commonwealth Games Village, HCL - in partnership with Delhi government and Doctors for You - has supported the import and installation of an oxygen plant for the facility, it added.

The facility, which was shut in December 2020 after a fall in COVID cases, was restarted last month.

"HCL aims to provide tangible assistance to meet real needs on the ground," the statement said.

The massive rise in infections in the second wave of the pandemic has led to hospitals in several states reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds. Social media timelines are filled with SOS calls with people looking for oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, plasma donors, and ventilators.

Organisations across the spectrum have come forward to source and donate oxygenators, breathing machines, and ventilators.

Automobile portal CarDekho said it is undertaking a series of initiatives for employee welfare - right from covering vaccination cost of employees to giving monthly COVID allowance to field staff.

In the unfortunate event of an employee succumbing to COVID-19, the company would make an ex-gratia payment to the deceased employee's family amounting to one's year CTC (ensuring a minimum of Rs 15 lacs) in addition to our group term insurance, it said.

It has also set up a helpline for employees for providing Covid-19 related information and updates.

Publicis Sapient has set up an internal community network along with a taskforce and a 24/7 hotline to organise and provide updated information on verified lists of available medicines, beds, oxygen, plasma, equipment and other treatments.

HealthCube, a tech-enabled point-of-care diagnostics service provider, said it is enabling distribution of medical oxygen cylinders and concentrators under 'OxygenForIndia' initiative. Through OxygenForIndia.Org, the aim is to raise USD 1,200,000 for providing 3,500 cylinders and 700 concentrators.

Cashfree said it has pledged to support 'Mission Oxygen', a campaign initiated by Democracy People Foundation, wherein the digital payments and banking technology company will contribute Re 1 for every Re 1 received as donation (up to a total of Rs 40 lakhs).

IT and business processing company Visionet Systems said it will bear 100 per cent of the COVID vaccination cost for its staff and their family members. The vaccination drive is expected to cover close to 4,000 employees of the company in India.

CovidMealsforIndia.com - an initiative by celebrity chef Saransh Goila and Delhi-based startup, Fastor - has joined hands with WhatsApp and Facebook in India to help COVID patients find meals in their locality directly on WhatsApp.

"By joining hands with Chef Saransh, we have created a platform that connects the COVID-affected families with the suppliers of their locality. All the state-wise data have been converted digitally to make the process easy for the users," Karan Sood, co-founder of Fastor, said.

Partnership with Facebook and WhatsApp will help to gain even stronger momentum to this initiative, he added.

