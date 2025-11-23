New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Priyank Kanoongo on Sunday criticised Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Arshad Madani, terming his recent remarks "radical and opportunistic" and accusing him of attempting to mislead Indian Muslims for personal political gains.

Speaking in Delhi, Kanoongo alleged that "radical forces" in the country are damaging the social fabric and warned that such actions should not be allowed.

"His statement is radical and opportunistic. With such remarks, he is trying to mislead Indian Muslims and use them for his personal political agenda. Radical forces in India are damaging our social fabric. This should not happen," the NHRC member said.

"The country understands his motives. They don't have any connection with the good for their religion; they are just deceiving people for many years, radicalising them," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Maulana Arshad Madani expressed concerns about the challenges faced by Muslims, highlighting what he described as discrimination against Muslims in India, pointing to issues such as the jailing of individuals like Azam Khan and the situation at Al-Falah University.

He contrasted the situation in India with the election of Muslim mayors in cities like New York (Zohran Mamdani) and London (Sadiq Khan), to counter the notion that Muslims globally have become "helpless, finished, and barren".

He claimed that "no Muslim can become a university vice-chancellor" and if they become "they will be sent to jail," while referring to government actions against Al Falah University, following the involvement of their doctors in the Delhi terror attack.

"The world thinks that Muslims have become helpless, finished, and barren. I don't believe so. Today, a Muslim Mamdani can become mayor of New York, a Khan can become mayor of London, whereas in India, no one can even become a university vice-chancellor. And even if someone does, they will be sent to jail, as Azam Khan was. Look at what is happening today in Al-Falah (University)," he said.

Additionally, Arshad Madani accused the government of "ensuring that they (muslim) never raise their heads."

Madani referred to Al Falah Group Chairman, Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, who has been remanded to 13 days of Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody, till December 1, for committing the offence of money laundering linked to large-scale fraud, forged accreditation claims, and diversion of funds from the Al-Falah University ecosystem.

The primary four accused involved in the car blast near the Red Fort Metro Station, in which 15 people were killed, were the doctors of the Al Falah University, including Dr Umar Nabi, who committed the attack. (ANI)

