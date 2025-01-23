Ludhiana, Jan 23 (PTI) Punjab State Women Commission chairperson Raj Lali Gill and State Child Rights Commission Chairman Kanwardeep Singh on Thursday said exemplary punishment will be given to the accused involved in parading a woman and her three daughters.

Gill and Singh also assured fulsome support to the victims.

They ordered the strictest action against the accused and asked the police not to spare anyone.

They also met police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal and took details of the arrests made so far.

Later speaking to the media, they stated that three arrests have already been made in this case.

A woman and her three daughters were paraded with their faces blackened and placards around their necks reading, "I am a thief," in the industrial area of the Bahadurke road here.

The women were "punished" over the suspicion that they stole garments from a factory where they worked, police had said.

