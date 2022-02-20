Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, during his visit to Mumbai, helped a differently-abled man on Sunday wear a prosthetic leg and termed it as an "unforgettable moment" of his life.

The minister met the specially-abled man at the All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AIIPMR).

"Today, during my visit to Mumbai, I had the opportunity to visit the All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. During this, I helped a specially-abled person wear a prosthesis, which became an unforgettable moment of my life," Mandaviya tweeted on Sunday and shared a picture.

Earlier in the day, the minister paid an unplanned visit to 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' in Mumbai and conducted a surprise inspection, on the last day of his two-day visit to Mumbai.

Mandaviya is on a two-day visit to the financial capital that began on Saturday.

During his visit, he also inaugurated the Center for Demography of Gender & Center For Ageing Studies at the International Institute for Population Sciences in Mumbai. The Minister visited the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) campus in Deonar and reviewed various projects related to population studies and the upcoming National Family Health Survey-6.

Mandaviya on Sunday morning visited the National Institute of Public Health Training and Research in Panvel, Navi Mumbai, and planted Amla tree sapling in its premises.

"I hope as the roots of the tree grow deeper, works and researches carried out by the Institution keep getting better, benefiting society at large," he said. (ANI)

