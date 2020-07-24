Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Thursday, issued two new pictorial health warnings for the mandatory display on tobacco products.

The latest notification by the health ministry directs for more alarming pictorial warnings.

The government of India has notified new sets of specified health warnings for all tobacco product packs under Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008. The third rule under the subsection Packaging and Labelling has been amended.

These amended Rules will be applicable with effect from December 1, 2020.

The newer specified health warnings have two sets of image. The first image shall be valid for a period of twelve months following its commencement from December 1, 2020. While the second image shall come into effect following the end of twelve months period, from the date of commencement of specified health warning of the first image. (ANI)

