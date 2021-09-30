New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Indian Council for Medical Research Director-General Balram Bhargava on Thursday said that many companies have conducted their phase one trials of dengue vaccines abroad and that the Health Ministry is planning to do more rigorous trials.

"Dengue vaccine is an important agenda. There are certain dengue strains that have been licensed to some companies in India," said Bhargava during a weekly briefing of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 37-Year-Old Tailor Marries Minor Girl From Coimbatore, Sexually Assaults Her; Arrested.

"Many of these companies have done their phase one trials abroad. We are planning to do more rigorous trials," added Bhargava.

Earlier on Wednesday, the national capital has reported a surge in dengue cases. A total of 149 cases of dengue have been reported in the month of September.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2021 Declared on Official Wesbite cbseresults.nic.in, Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

Earlier on September 18, the Central government convened a high-level meeting on the emerging challenge of Serotype-2 dengue cases in 11 states.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a high-level meet with representatives of states/UTs to also review and discussed the COVID-19 management and response strategy through video conference. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)