Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Kerala State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran on Monday informed that health officials have no objection with local body polls but stressed on following the COVID-19 protocol.

He said that health officials are preparing advisories but the final decision regarding date of polls will be taken after discussion with representatives of political parties, police and chief secretary.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh University Postpones Exams Scheduled For August 18 After High Court’s Order.

"Now the commission is in between the constitutional mandate and COVID-19 threat. As per the constitutional mandate, we have to conduct the election before the term expires. The term of present committee expires on November 11. The new committee should resume on November 12 and before that, we will have to conduct the election in the COVID 19 threat," Bhaskaran told ANI.

"We had a discussion with the health officials. The director of health service and her team were there. According to them, there is no problem as such. The only thing is that we will have to follow the COVID 19 protocol. They are preparing advisories and send to us within three or four days. Following that advisories we will have to conduct election process," he said.

Also Read | Renault Duster 1.3-Litre Turbo Petrol Launched in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

"Health department has taken a positive stand and their opinion is that some protocol should follow and they will make some advisories to the state election commission. Let us see the advisories of course dome restrictions will be there regarding the campaign," he added

Bhaskaran said that additional expenses have to be met for sanitisation of polling stations.

"Before deciding the date, we will consider all aspects. By the end of September, let us hope it will subside and we can escape from the COVID 19 threat," he said.

The Commissioner informed that the training of returning officers will start this month itself.

"About 7000 officers are there. Around 5,000 returning officers, assistant returning officers and election assistants are there. Apart from that 70,000 polling officers are there. We have to give training to them. There will be over 1, 40,000 polling officials. We will give training to 70, 000 after the polling date is fixed," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)