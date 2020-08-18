Renault India on Monday officially launched the powerful version of the Duster SUV with a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. Packed with a new powerful engine, the Renault Duster is now claimed as the most powerful SUV in the segment. Offered in three trims - RXE, RXS and RXZ, the prices for the Duster turbo petrol starts at Rs 10.49 lakh. The new SUV is offered in both manual and CVT gearbox options. However, the Renault Duster with exciting 1.5-litre petrol which starts at Rs 8.59 lakh (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The carmaker showcased the SUV at the Auto Expo earlier this year. New Renault Kwid 1.0-Litre RXL Variants Launched at Rs 4.16 Lakh; India Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The new 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine makes 156PS of peak power & 254Nm of maximum torque. The company claims that the SUV is capable of returning fuel economy of 16.5 kmpl and 16.42 kmpl for the manual and CVT variants respectively.

The engine comes mated with a 6-speed manual transmission or an X-Tronic CVT gearshift with a 7-speed Manual mode. It also gets advanced technologies such as Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) that offers high performance and efficiency, Dual Variable Valve Timing (VVT) for higher torque at lower rpm and reduced emissions.

Renault Duster Turbo Petrol Launched (Photo Credits: Renault)

Aesthetically, the SUV has retained the cosmetic updates that it had recently previously. To differentiate the Turbo petrol variant from the regular model, the company has added red accents on the front grille and fog lamps. The SUV also gets Duster lettering on the tailgate. However, the LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, beefier bumper and LED taillights remain untouched.

Dimensionally, the Duster turbo petrol variant measures 4360 mm in length, 1560 mm in width and 1695 mm in height while the wheelbase stands at 2673 mm. The new Duster offers a high ground clearance of 205 mm.

Inside, the overall cabin of the SUV remains identical to the regular version of the Duster. However, there is a redesigned upholstery with red accents. The SUV also gets an 8-inch touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, a fully automatic climate control, cooled glovebox, etc. For safety, it is loaded with ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder & speed alert, reverse parking camera, ESP and Hill-Start Assist.

