Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 7 (ANI): On the occasion of World Food Safety Day 2025, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda, delivered the keynote address at a special programme themed "Stop Obesity by Eating Safe and Healthy" at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a release.

JP Nadda said that a healthy India is necessary for Viksit Bharat, and that can be ensured through the right types of food, healthy food habits, and lifestyle.

Organized by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, the programme focused on the critical role of food safety and nutrition in preventing non-communicable diseases such as obesity, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to promote preventive health through traditional and wholesome dietary practices.

Minister of Medical Education and Skill Development Department, Government of Karnataka, Dr Sharan Prakash R Patil, Members of Parliament, Lahar Singh Siroya and P C Mohan, Union Health Secretary, Punya Salila Srivastava and senior officers of the Government of India also attended the event.

In his keynote address, Nadda reiterated the Prime Minister's emphasis on preventing obesity and prioritising wellness.

Emphasizing the urgent need to address the rising burden of obesity and non-communicable diseases, Nadda stated that "the awareness initiative to stop obesity is a timely step towards educating people about the health risks of poor dietary habits and encouraging them to embrace balanced, nutritious food" and underlined that "for a Viksit Bharat, a healthy India is necessary and that can be ensured through the right types of food, healthy food habits and healthy lifestyle."

The Union Health Minister underlined the importance of safe, healthy, and nutritious food and the benefits of a balanced diet that can ensure increased immunity. Nadda reaffirmed the commitment to this year's World Food Safety Day theme, "Food Safety: Science in Action."

Recognising the alarming trend of rising obesity, citing the ICMR-India Diabetes (INDIAB) study, Nadda stated that "from 2008 to 2020, obesity in urban India has increased by 39.6 per cent, while it has increased 23.1 per cent in rural areas." He also cited another study that projects that by 2050, 1/3 of the country's population will be obese.

Underlining the challenge of unhealthy foods and dietary habits, especially in urban areas, Nadda stressed that children are the most vulnerable group when it comes to adulterated foods, as they are attracted towards unhealthy foods and their advertisements. To meet this challenge, he called for ensuring awareness at a young age to bring a better impact.

Highlighting the negative impact of ultra-processed foods on health, Nadda urged everyone to be careful of their food habits and adhere to nutritious food that brings healthy changes to one's mind and body. He further added that "eating right is a right that one must exercise. Eating right and ensuring awareness about it is a collective responsibility of the government, industry, academia, and individuals."

Nadda urged all stakeholders to respond to the Prime Minister's clarion call and reduce oil consumption by 10 per cent and salt intake, which can be ensured through awareness of the right food habits.

Nadda also commended the innovative behavioural change strategy i.e., the widespread promotion of Sugar and Oil Boards across schools, workplaces and public institutions, developed by FSSAI under the aegis of Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare that serve as powerful visual advocacy tools, displaying clear, relatable information about hidden sugars and fats in everyday food items. By embedding these messages in common spaces- canteens, corridors, meeting rooms- they subtly nudge individuals to make healthier choices. He also suggested that to make the initiative more effective, calorie intake should also be highlighted along with sugar, and he urged the incorporation of awareness in the curriculum.

Emphasising the importance of traditional foods, Nadda urged all to "go for traditional foods that include foods like millets and revive them to ensure health for all." He further highlighted the importance of informed choices and lifestyle changes and remarked that food safety habits are a continuous process that needs to be made a part of our lives and turned into a movement to 'eat right' while adhering to food safety norms." (ANI)

