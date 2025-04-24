Jaipur, Apr 24 (PTI) Heatwave conditions prevailed in several parts of Rajasthan where Barmer recorded a maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Pilani, Jaisalmer, Ganganagar, and Banasthali (Tonk) recorded a maximum of 43.6, 43.4, 43.3, 43.2, and 43.1 degrees Celsius, while the day temperature at other places was below 43 degree Celsius, according to a Met report.

A Met department official said that over the next 3-4 days, the temperature is expected to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius and there is a strong possibility of a heatwave smiting parts of western and northern Rajasthan.

At the same time, due to the impact of a western disturbance, thunderstorms and light rain with gusty winds are likely in some areas of Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions on Saturday.

With consecutive western disturbances in the first week of May, there will be an increase in dust storms and rainfall, bringing down the mercury by a few notches.

