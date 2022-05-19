Jaipur, May 19 (PTI) Heatwave conditions continued in most parts of Rajasthan on Thursday with many places registering temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Barmer and Dholpur were recorded as the hottest places in the state, recording over 47 degrees Celsius temperatures.

Sangaira in Hanumangarh district recorded the maximum temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Churu at 46.6 degrees Celsius, Karauli and Pilani each 46.5 degrees Celsius, Ganganagar 46.2 degrees Celsius, Nagaur 46.1 degrees Celsius, Bikaner and Jaisalmer each 46 degrees Celsius, Baran 45.9 degrees Celsius, Jaipiur 45.5 degrees Celsius.

A MeT official said the weather conditions would remain the same with the possibility of severe heatwave at some places in the next 24 hours.

The MeT predicted slight relief from heatwave from May 21. Light to moderate rains are likely to occur due to a western disturbance on May 22 and 23 at some places in the northern parts of the state, it said.

