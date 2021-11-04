Heavy night patrolling is being done in Delhi ahead of Diwali. (Photos/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Ahead of the Diwali festival, security arrangements and night patrolling have been tightened in various parts of the national capital.

Heavy deployment of police was seen in Paharganj, Shankar Road and Connaught Place.

Speaking to ANI, Shweta Chauhan, the DCP, Central Delhi said, "Police has been deployed everywhere, both in the afternoon and at night. There is strict checking at pickets. Verification of all sorts is being done, be it of tenants, servants or SIM cards. We are keeping an eye on suspicious activities and persons."

"We are also using CCTV cameras as a part of our arrangements. Women patrolling staff has been deployed in plenty to give women confidence that police is approachable. The male staff has been sensitised to help them out and keep a positive attitude towards women," Chauhan said.

The DCP urged the public to cooperate with the police and be its eyes and ears.

"Please wear a mask and do not burst firecrackers," she added.

Diwali will be celebrated all over the country on November 4. (ANI)

