Amaravati, Nov 25 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department on Monday forecast four days of heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh from November 26 to 29, owing to the influence of a depression in the Bay of Bengal sea.

The Met Department predicted heavy rainfall in parts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema from Tuesday to Friday, which will also extend to North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam on November 29.

"Yesterday's (Sunday) well marked low pressure area over central parts of the south Bay of Bengal and adjoining east equatorial Indian ocean moved west to north-westwards and intensified into a depression," said the Met Department in a release.

Around 8.30 am on Monday, the weather system lay centred over central parts of the south Bay of Bengal and adjoining east equatorial Indian Ocean, 880 km southeast of Nagapattinam, 980 km southeast of Puducherry and 1,050 km south to southeast of Chennai. It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours.

Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coast during the subsequent two days, the Met Department said.

Besides heavy rain, it also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in isolated places across the state from November 27 to 29 and limited to SCAP and Rayalaseema on Tuesday.

