Bhubaneswar, Aug 2 (PTI) A low-pressure area brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger heavy rain in many parts of Odisha in next few days and make the sea condition rough, prompting the MeT Centre here to advise fishermen not to venture into the sea during the period.

The low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal around August 4, the Meteorological Centre here said on Sunday.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall is likely to lash several places with extremely heavy rainfall in some areas. The rainfall activity is likely to continue till August 6, it said.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at some places in Koraput, Malkangiri, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Deogarh, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Jagatsinghpur districts till Monday under its impact.

Similarly, some areas of Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Boudh, Balangir Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Angul and Sundargarh districts will experience heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places in Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Kalahandi on Tuesday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to lash some places in Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Keonjhar districts on Wednesday, it said, adding one or two places in Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul and Sonepur districts will also witness heavy rainfall.

On August 6, there will be heavy rainfall at one or two places in Bargarh, Sundargarh and Deogarh, it said.

The MeT Centre also advised the fishermen not to venture into the deep sea from August 4 to 6 as the surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph over the west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal will make the sea condition very rough.

