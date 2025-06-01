Srinagar, June 1: Heavy rainfall and hailstorms lashed Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district on Sunday, causing disruptions in the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a local weather report for Jammu today, confirming a drop in temperature and increased humidity due to recent rain.

The maximum temperature, recorded on Saturday, dropped to 32.9 degrees Celsius, which was 6.1 degrees Celsius below normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 20.2 degrees Celsius, 5.3 degrees Celsius below average. The sudden change in weather led to traffic slowdowns and interrupted outdoor activities across the region. Jammu and Kashmir Rains: Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm Hit Ramban; Srinagar Lashed by Showers (Watch Videos).

A total of 7 mm of rainfall was recorded in the past 24 hours, with relative humidity measured at 42 per cent at 08:30 am and 45 per cent at 05:30 pm. The department predicted a partly cloudy sky over the next two days, with rain or thundershowers possible on June 3 and 4.

According to the seven-day forecast, temperatures in Jammu were expected to gradually rise from 35 degrees Celsius on June 1 to 40 degrees Celsius on June 7, with clearer skies expected towards the end of the week. Local authorities urged citizens to remain cautious while travelling and to avoid waterlogged or hail-affected areas. Farmers were also advised to protect vulnerable crops from further weather damage. Jammu and Kashmir Rains: 3 Killed, Over 100 Rescued As Flash Floods Triggered by Heavy Rains Hit Dharamkund Village Near Chenab River in Ramban (Watch Videos).

According to meteorologists, the sudden spell of rain and hail was part of a wider pattern of pre-monsoon weather activity across northern India. On Saturday, heavy rainfall and hailstorms lashed Jammu & Kashmir's Ramban district, causing regional disruptions. Meanwhile, parts of Srinagar city witnessed moderate to heavy rain, affecting daily activities.

However, tourists in Srinagar welcomed the rain. A vistor said, "The rainy weather here feels refreshing and wonderful. We're visiting as tourists, and just a few days ago, the heat here was almost as intense as in Uttar Pradesh. But since arriving, this cool, rainy climate has been a delightful change. Dal Lake looks stunning in this weather, and the locals seem thrilled with the shift. Rain is so vital--it brings such relief. We've heard it gets hot for a couple of days, followed by rain, and luckily, our visit has perfectly coincided with this beautiful weather."

