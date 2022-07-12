Jaipur, Jul 12 (PTI) Heavy showers occurred at isolated places in east Rajasthan while a few other parts of the state recorded light to moderate rains, the weather department said.

Mount Abu and Pratapgarh recorded a maximum of 8 cm of rainfall in a day.

Also Read | Netizens Applaud Woman Who Adds Sex Work As Experience on LinkedIn.

Sangod in Kota recorded 7 cm of rain in a day, while Tatgarh in Ajmer and Bagidora in Banswara both recorded 6 cm of rainfall, according to the meteorological department.

The department has forecast heavy rain in parts of Banswara, Sirohi, Rajsamand, Pratapgarh, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh, Barmer, Pali, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Nagaur districts till tomorrow morning.

Also Read | Google Pixel Buds Pro India Launch Set for July 28, 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)