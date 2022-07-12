Google Pixel Buds Pro India launch date has been set for July 28, 2022. The earbuds were first introduced at the Google I/O in May 2022, and now, it will make its way to the Indian market. The launch confirmation comes from Made By Google Instagram post, where the company revealed the India launch and pre-order dates. Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 & Pixel Watch Revealed at Google I/O 2022; Pixel Buds Pro Launched.

An Instagram users asked whether he could buy the Pixel Buds Pro in India. To this question, Google replied that the earbuds will be available on July 28 across 13 countries, including India.

Made By Google Instagram (Photo Credits: Made By Google)

In addition to this, the tech giant also revealed that the pre-order for the same will commence on July 21 on the Google Store.

With just ✌️ weeks until #PixelBuds Pro are available to pre-order, here’s an early look at these small buds built for big music. Learn more on the Google Store: https://t.co/sVliXdfqdA pic.twitter.com/G90RKjWpcW — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) July 7, 2022

The Google Pixels Buds Pro costs $199 (approximately Rs 15,500) and comes in real red, carbon, limoncello and fog shades. The earbuds are Google's first to support ANC with 6-core audio chip. The buds get a custom 11mm driver, touch controls, Google Assistant support and transparency mode. The earbuds are claimed to deliver up to seven hours of battery life with the ANC mode on a single charge. It also offers seamless switching between Android devices, wireless charging and more.

