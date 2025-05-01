Jammu, May 1 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed Jammu city on Thursday, bringing relief from the searing heat.

The showers began late evening and were accompanied by lightning and thunder.

Also Read | Congress Files FIR Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over Alleged Derogatory Remarks on Women.

The day's maximum temperature was recorded at 37 degrees Celsius, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)