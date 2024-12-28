Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Shimla and the upper regions of Himachal Pradesh have been grappling with relentless heavy rainfall and snowfall over the past 24 hours, leading to landslides and significant disruptions in daily life.

The continuous downpour has melted the snow in Shimla and surrounding areas, further dropping temperatures and creating a bone-chilling cold. The harsh weather conditions are not only affecting residents but also those who rely on daily wage work for their livelihood.

In Shimla city, the dipping mercury and ceaseless rain have made it exceedingly difficult for locals and workers to carry on with their routines. Among those most affected are daily laborers who brave the severe weather conditions to ensure essential services reach the public.

Shailesh Khan, a local worker responsible for delivering gas cylinders door-to-door, expressed his struggles in the current weather. "The weather in Shimla has been extremely poor for the past two days, making work very challenging. Delivering cylinders has become a daunting task due to the continuous rain and freezing cold. The cold is unbearable, making our work harder," he said.

Khan highlighted the lack of basic facilities to combat the cold. "We have to work from morning till evening despite the dropping temperatures. There are no facilities to protect us from the cold," he added, his frustration evident.

Pradeep, another worker who has been living in Shimla for the past 4-5 years, also shared his challenges. "Ours is an emergency service, so we have to work regardless of the weather. Since yesterday, the rain has been heavy, and the conditions are harsh. To ensure there's no shortage of cylinders for people, we have to deliver them despite the rain and cold," he said.

He detailed the physical toll the weather takes on workers. "We try to adjust our work according to the weather, but the cold becomes overwhelming. Our hands go numb, making it harder to work. But this is something we have to endure to ensure people have the essential supplies they need," Pradeep said.

Residents have also been severely impacted by the unrelenting rain and cold. Durganand, a long-time local, described the difficulties people are facing. "We don't know how long this weather will last, but it's causing a lot of problems. It's tough to even light a fire," he said.

Durganand explained how local workers are improvising to stay warm. "They collect scattered wood to start a fire, warm themselves, and then resume their work. The rain has disrupted life, and transportation facilities have been affected in some areas, making commuting difficult," he said.

He also had advice for those not required to venture out. "I would advise people to stay indoors if they don't have to go outside. The cold is unbearable, and it's better to avoid unnecessary exposure," Durganand urged.

As Shimla faces this bout of extreme weather, questions arise about the readiness of the local administration to support its residents and workers. The lack of adequate facilities for laborers highlights the need for immediate attention. Whether it's providing protective gear or ensuring accessible warmth shelters, there is an urgent need to mitigate the hardships caused by such weather conditions.

For now, the people of Shimla continue to endure the rain and cold, with resilience being their only recourse.

During the past 24 hours, Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 1.2°C, while the lowest temperature of -7.6°C was recorded in the valleys of Lahaul-Spiti. Keylong recorded -4.3°C, and Rekong Peo in Kinnaur district recorded -0.7°C. Hukum Siri experienced a temperature of -1.8°C. In Shimla district, Narkanda registered 0.1°C, Kufri recorded 1.4°C, Dalhousie recorded 1.7°C, and Manali registered 0.2°C.

In Kinnaur district, Kalpa recorded a minimum temperature of -2.5°C. According to the Meteorological Department, cold wave conditions are expected to persist in the plains of the state over the next two days. (ANI)

