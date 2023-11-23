Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 23 (PTI) Incessant heavy rains, accompanied by thunder and lightning, continued to batter the southern districts of Kerala on Thursday, prompting authorities to urge people to exercise extra vigil in high ranges and low-lying areas there.

As hilly areas witnessed landslides and mudslides in Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts, intense waterlogging affected the normal life of people in several places, cutting across villages and towns.

The water level in major rivers in Pathanamthitta, where a red alert was sounded by the India Meteorological Department, was rising due to continuous rains, authorities said.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours.

In the wake of heavy rains in the district, Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan directed the district collector and the district police chief to monitor the security arrangements for Sabarimala pilgrims.

Heavy waterlogging was reported on the Pathanamthitta-Thiruvalla and Punalur-Muvattupuzha roads.

Widespread destruction of agriculture and damage to properties were reported in the Thiruvalla and Konni areas and traffic was disrupted on Kumali-Munnar road as uprooted trees blocked vehicles.

The hilly areas of Nedumangadu and Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram also witnessed heavy rains.

The shutters of Kallarkutty and Pambla dams in Idukki districts were raised in the morning due to increased water levels following heavy rains in their catchment areas.

In the wake of the raising of the shutters in the dams, the Idukki district collector urged people living on the shores of the Periyar and Muthirapuzhayar rivers to exercise extra vigil.

The collector also directed officials concerned to take necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safety of local residents in case of any emergency.

