New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to assess the damage caused by heavy rains to crops and pay adequate compensation to the farmers.

Due to torrential rains in Uttar Pradesh, there has been heavy damage to the crops of farmers at many places, the Congress general secretary said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Another calamity has struck the farmers who were already facing the brunt of recession and inflation. I request the UP government to assess the loss incurred by the farmers and pay them adequate compensation," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Various parts of the state have witnessed heavy downpour since Wednesday with severe waterlogging at several places.

At least 19 people have died due to heavy downpour in Uttar Pradesh since Wednesday.

