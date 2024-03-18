Bhubaneswar, Mar 18 (PTI) Heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms, are likely to lash parts of Odisha over the next two days, the weather office said.

An 'orange' alert was issued for Bolangir, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Jajpur districts for Tuesday, asking them to remain prepared for heavy rains.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Rajasthan: Six-Year-Old Boy on Way To School Attacked by Pack of Stray Dogs, Dies.

A 'yellow' alert has been issued for Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Gajapati, Sundargarh, and Deogarh.

Forecasting thunderstorm with lightning on Wednesday, the regional meteorological centre in Bhubaneswar issued an 'orange' alert for Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khordha, Nayagarh, Puri, Khordha, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, and Koraput districts for Wednesday.

Also Read | Shakti Remark Row: Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Narendra Modi of Twisting His Words, Says 'I Spoke About Not Religious, but Power of Unrighteousness, Corruption and Falsehood'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)