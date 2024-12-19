Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 19 (ANI): The East Police District of Guwahati has issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, in the Dispur area, enforcing strict restrictions on public gatherings.

In an official order, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Police District, has prohibited the assembly of more than five persons, along with any agitation, demonstration, procession, or slogan-shouting within a 1 km radius of the Capital Complex in Dispur.

The prohibitory order, which came into effect on December 19, mandates that any such activities in the area will require prior permission from the competent authorities.

The decision comes amid the tragic death of Mridul Islam, a Congress party worker, who allegedly succumbed to deah in Guwahati during nationwide protests called by the Congress party. Security personnel have been deployed in large numbers to ensure the enforcement of these regulations.

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi offered condolences to their grieving family members and alleged that Constitution was murdered in BJP-ruled Assam and Uttar Pradesh.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Democracy and Constitution have been murdered again in BJP-ruled Assam and Uttar Pradesh. The Congress party is conducting satyagraha in support of Babasaheb and the Constitution across the country. During this, the death of our Congress workers Mridul Islam in Guwahati and Prabhat Pandey in Lucknow due to excessive police force is very sad and condemnable."

Two Congress party workers lost their lives during nationwide protests called by the party on Wednesday. Congress leaders and workers held nationwide protests on Wednesday, including marches to Raj Bhavans in Jammu, Chandigarh, Guwahati, and Patna.

The protests aimed to raise concerns over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about B.R. Ambedkar, the ongoing crisis in Manipur, alleged inaction on the Adani controversy, and the demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. (ANI)

