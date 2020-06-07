India News | Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall in Odisha in Next 3-days: MeT

Bhubaneswar, Jun 7 (PTI) With a low pressure area shaping up over the Bay of Bengal, the IMD on Sunday issued a prolonged rainfall warning in Odisha with heavy to very heavy rainfall in many areas in next three days.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area is likely to form during next 48 hours and move west north-westward and become more marked during subsequent 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre here said in a special bulletin.

The weather condition is likely to enhance rainfall activity in Odisha, it said, adding the intensity is expected to gradually increase with heavy rainfall in many parts of the state from June 9.

In view of the weather condition, the MeT centre has issued a yellow warning for many districts from Monday till June 10 and orange warning for several others on June 11.

On Monday, thunderstorm with lightning and accompanied by gusty surface wind may occur in some places over Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Angul, Dhenkanal, Bargarh, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Balangir, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Nabarangpur districts.

Similarly, on June 9 there will be thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind at some places over coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts. Heavy rainfall is likely to lash isolated places over Ganjam and Gajapati districts, it said.

On June 10, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khurda and Jagatsinghpur districts, it said.

Issuing an Orange warning for June 11, the MeT centre said heavy to very heavy rainfall may take place at some places over Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Puri and Boudh districts.

It also forecast squally weather with wind speed 40-50 kmph over north and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal and off Odisha coast on June 10 and 11. Fisherman are advised not to venture into the sea, along and off Odisha coast, north and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal from June 10 onwards till further notice, it added.

