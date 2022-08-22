New Delhi, August 22: A massive traffic jam was witnessed at Delhi's Ghazipur border while vehicular movement remained slow at Singhu border amid traffic curbs put by Delhi Police ahead of the 'mahapanchayat' called by farmers' body at Jantar Mantar on Monday, officials said. They said that all vehicles entering the capital are being checked and the police personnel are on 'alert mode'.

Long queue of vehicles was seen at the Ghazipur border as each one was being checked by the police. This is part of the security arrangements made in view of the 'mahapanchayat', said a senior police officer. Movement of vehicles at the Singhu Border also remained slow due to additional pickets deployed there in view of the 'mahapanchayat', police said.

"Traffic movement has been slow due placement of additional pickets. We are managing the situation according to the flow of traffic. Personnel have been deployed and arrangements would be made without causing any inconvenience to public," said another senior police officer. Farmers’ Protest: Security Beefed Up at Singhu, Ghazipur Borders As Farmers To Hold Protest at Jantar Mantar Today.

Officials said security has been beefed up at Delhi borders, including Singhu and Ghazipur points, ahead of 'mahapanchayat'. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said,"We have made adequate arrangements to ensure that law and order is maintained and there is no loss of life and property."

Traffic movement will be affected in many parts of Delhi as the police have put barricades at border points, officials said. In a tweet, police asked motorists to avoid Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg, Janpath Road, Ashoka Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Pandit Pant Marg due to farmers'' mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other farmers' groups are organising a ''mahapanchayat'' at the Jantar Mantar. "In this connection, adequate deployment of local police and outside force has been made in outer district at Tikri border, major intersections, along railway tracks and metro stations to avoid any untoward incident," a police official said.

