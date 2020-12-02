New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Amid the protest by farmers at the borders of the national capital for the last few days, the Delhi Police said it has held a positive dialogue with protesters at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) and remains ready to contain any law and order situation that may emerge.

"Positive dialogue is being held with protesting farmers here. All arrangements have been put in place to contain any law and order situation that may emerge," Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North-Delhi told ANI.

The Singhu and Tikri borders continue to remain closed to traffic due to the large number of farmers that have gathered there in protest of the three farm laws that were passed in the monsoon session in September by voice vote amid despite objection from the Opposition.

The Centre held talks with representatives of farmer unions on Tuesday and the two sides will now meet again on December 3. The farmer unions rejected the government's offer to set up a committee to look into issues raised by them and said they will intensify their stir until their demands are met. The 32 farmer leaders met Vigyan Bhavan with the Centre being represented by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash.

Ministers Tomar and Goyal met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence here today too to discuss the issues related to ongoing farmers' agitation.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

