Aizawl, Jan 13 (PTI) Personnel of the Assam Rifles recovered heroin and smuggled foreign cigarettes to the tune of Rs 5.62 crore from two places in east Mizoram's Champhai district, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, they conducted an operation at Zokhawthar village along the Mizoram-Myanmar border, and seized 628 gram of heroin worth Rs 4.39 crore from a woman peddler on Friday, they said.

In another operation, the personnel recovered 95 cases of foreign cigarettes smuggled from Myanmar worth Rs 1.23 crore in Champhai, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The entire consignment and the accused were handed over to the authorities for further legal proceedings, it added.

