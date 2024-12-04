A protest erupted at the Ghazipur border in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The public, stuck in a massive traffic jam caused by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Sambhal visit, voiced their frustration. The jam, which stretched for several kilometres, was caused by traffic being blocked to facilitate the movement of Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. In a video that has since gone viral, Congress leader Vidit Chaudhary is seen pushing protesters. ‘Why Is the BJP Scared?’, Says LoP Rahul Gandhi After Being Stopped by Police at Ghazipur Border While on His Way to Violence-Hit Sambhal, BJP Cites Concerns Over Maintaining Peace and Order.

Ghazipur Traffic Jam

गाजियाबाद, यूपी में गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर जाम में फंसी पब्लिक ने जब विरोध करना शुरू किया तो कांग्रेस नेताओं–कार्यकर्ताओं ने उनसे बदतमीजी की। इस वीडियो में कांग्रेस लीडर विदित चौधरी धकियाते हुए दिख रहे हैं। राहुल–प्रियंका को रोकने की वजह से यहां कई KM लम्बा जाम लगा था। pic.twitter.com/nel7JkDEGu — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 4, 2024

