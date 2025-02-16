Agartala, Feb 16 (PTI) Heroin worth Rs 64 lakh was seized and two persons were arrested in Tripura on Sunday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a vehicle coming from Assam's Sribhumi district at Bagbassa in North Tripura district and carried out a search in the presence of an executive magistrate, Dharmanagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) B Zorinphia said.

"During the search, 212 gm of suspected heroin stuffed in 18 soap cases was seized. The driver, identified as Salim Uddin, and his companion, Rabil Ahmed, were arrested. The contraband is worth Rs 64 lakh," he said.

He said an investigation is underway to find out the source and destination of the drugs.

