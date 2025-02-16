Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): Two people lost their lives and three others sustained minor injuries following an explosion at the Asian Fireworks factory in Kalmeshwar taluka of Nagpur district on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Harsh Poddar stated that a police team was quickly dispatched to the location after receiving the information about the incident.

Sharing details into the incident, the SP Nagpur Rural, said, "Two people died and three sustained minor injuries following a blast at the Asian Fireworks factory. The reason behind the explosion is not yet known, a forensic investigation will be conducted for this. The fire has been extinguished."

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

