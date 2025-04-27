Porbandar (Gujarat) [India], April 27 (ANI): Security was heightened at Gujarat's Porbandar port following the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, officials said on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, DSP Surjeet Mahedu of Porbandar Rural said that marine patrols are underway at Porbandar beach, with thorough inspections of boats and vehicles being conducted at various checkpoints. "After the terror attack in J&K, high alert has been issued across India. In accordance with that...at the Porbandar beach, marine patrolling is being done. Boats are being checked. At the strategic points, vehicle checking is underway," Mahedu said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', condemned the attack and reassured the families of the victims that those responsible would face the strongest action.

"Today, as I talk my heart out with you, there is a deep agony in my heart. The Pahalgam terrorist attack of 22 April has left every citizen of the country heartbroken. Every Indian feels deep sympathy for the families of the victims. No matter which state one belongs to, no matter which language one speaks, I understand every citizen is seething with anger after seeing the images of the terrorist attack," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister added that the attack was a sign of the "desperation of the patrons of terrorism," calling it an act that highlights their cowardice. "Nyaye milke rahega," he assured the families, stressing that "conspirators and perpetrators of the attack will face the harshest response."

On April 22, terrorists opened fire on tourists near Baisaran Meadow, a popular destination in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley. Among the victims were 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. The incident marks one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, which killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

In response to the attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on April 23 and was briefed in detail about the incident. The committee strongly condemned the attack, expressed condolences to the victims' families, and wished a swift recovery for the injured.

As part of diplomatic measures, India has decided to withdraw its Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Five support staff members associated with these Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both missions. These posts have now been "annulled". (ANI)

