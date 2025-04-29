New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): A high-level meeting was held at the Ministry of Home Affairs in the national capital on Tuesday, attended by senior officials.

Apart from Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, the meeting was attended by Director Generals of Border Security Force, Assam Rifles and National Security Guard; and senior officials of Central Reserve Police Force and the Central Industrial Security Force.

The agenda of the meeting is not known.

Meanwhile, security has been further beefed up in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Intense counter-terrorism operations are underway at multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, sources familiar with the matter told ANI.

According to the sources, no specific updates are being shared at this stage due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing operations.

On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out raids at 13 locations in the Doda district to bust terrorist hideouts and take action against individuals linked to terror activities.

The Srinagar Police conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across the city at the residences of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfits in furtherance of an investigation into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to a police release, the Srinagar Police conducted searches at the residences of 63 individuals.

The searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures, in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses, under the supervision of Jammu and Kashmir Police officers. (ANI)

