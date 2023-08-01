New Delhi, August 1: Gujarat and Maharashtra were top two states where the highest number of deaths in police custody were reported in the last five years, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said as many as 687 people died in police custody in various parts of the country from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2023. Delhi Ordinance Bill: Bill to Replace Ordinance for Control of Services in National Capital Introduced in Lok Sabha.

While 81 deaths in police custody were reported in Gujarat, 80 such deaths took place in Maharashtra in the said period, he said, replying to a written question. The minister said there were 50 police custodial deaths in Madhya Pradesh, 47 in Bihar, 41 in Uttar Pradesh and 36 in Tamil Nadu.

Citing the data provided by the National Human Rights Commission, Rai said a total of 164 deaths in police custody were reported in 2022-23, 175 in 2021-22, 100 in 2020-21, 112 in 2019-20 and 136 in 2018-2019.

