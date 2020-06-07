India News | Highest Single-day Spike for Third Day in a Row in Bengal with 449 Cases, 13 Die of Infection

Kolkata, Jun 7 (PTI) West Bengal witnessed the highest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day on Sunday, with 449 people testing positive for the infection in 24 hours, taking the tally in the state to 8,187, the health department said.

At least 13 people died of the disease during the period, raising the death toll to 324, it said.

Of the 13, seven were from the metropolis, three from neighbouring North 24 Parganas, two from Howrah and one from Darjeeling, the department said in its bulletin.

Earlier, 72 coronavirus-afflicted people had died in the state due to comorbidities, and COVID-19 in those cases was 'incidental', the bulletin maintained.

Altogether 184 people were discharged from different hospitals in the state since Saturday evening, taking the number of recoveries to 3,303.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state currently stands at 4,488.

As many as 9,786 samples were tested for the disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of such clinical examinations in the state rose to 2,71,074.

