India News | Highest Spike of 6,977 COVID-19 Cases; India Now Among Top 10 Countries as Tally Reaches 1,38,845

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): India witnessed the highest ever spike of 6,977 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 to 1,38,845, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India is now among the top 10 countries in the world regarding the total number of COVID-19 cases.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 72 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Rises to 7,100: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 25, 2020.

With 154 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 now stands at 4,021 in the country.

Out of the total number of cases, 77,103 are active cases and 57,721 have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Also Read | India Records Highest Ever Spike of 6,977 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Count Rises to 1,38,845, Death Toll Mounts to 4,021.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state with 50,231 COVID-19 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (16,277), Gujarat (14,056) and Delhi (13,418).

The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 is scheduled to end on May 31. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)